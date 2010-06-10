13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 10, 2010
1. LOTD 080810 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue showed off a hint of leg in this floor-length Bodyamr gown, created especially for her. The Grecian-style silk jersey gown set off Kylie's statement gold Tous earrings to perfection and she matched them to her metallic peep-toe YSL Tributes.
-
June 10, 2010
2. LOTD 080810 Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth showed off a deep, bronzed tan in this fabulously strappy black dress. The actress added shoulder-skimmer earrings and a pair of black courts to the Premiere of the third season of True Blood in Los Angeles.
-
June 10, 2010
3. LOTD 080810 Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson kept things pretty in this cappuccino-hued dress at the Annual Theatre Awards in New York. The actress teamed the bow-belted frock with black courts, droplet earrings and a slick of coral-pink lipstick.
-
June 10, 2010
4. LOTD 080810 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole went for pale putty hues in a spaghetti strap gown at an awards ceremony last night. The X Factor judge added a pewter fold-over clutch which picked out the lace detail of the dress and wore her locks in a voluminous updo.
-
June 10, 2010
5. LOTD 080810 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt positively shimmered in this to-die-for Mark Bouwer spring 2010 white and gold embroidered dress as she attended a the American Institute for Stuttering Gala in New York. The sharp-shouldered fit-and-flare frock featured an appliqué design covered in tiny gold sequins. A pair of silver strappy sandals finished the look.
