Look of the Day
February 9, 2011
Alexa Chung made a mega stylish return to form as she hosted the launch of Carven designer Guillaume Henry's Spring 2011 collection at Barney's in New York. Wowing in a monochrome ensemble from the collection, Ms Chung wore a stunning white suit jacket over black shorts and white shirt, showing off her sky-high pins to perfection.
February 9, 2011
Moving away from her usual bodycon minidress red carpet failsafe, Jennifer Aniston worked a stunning Dolce & Gabbana black strapless bodice dress with chiffon floor-length skirt at the premiere of her new movie Just Go With It. Jen gave extra height to the look with Gucci peep-toes, accessorising with a grey alligator Burberry clutch and pretty jewels by Fred Leighton. We love it when Jen goes a little more daring - more please!
February 9, 2011
Gorgeous Brit actress Felicity Jones went for a stunning midnight blue velvet 50s Atelier Mayer fit and flare dress at the London premiere of her new movie Chalet Girl co-starring Ed Westwick. Working that 50s screen siren look, Felicity styled it up with a simple backcombed up-do and feline eyes to really stand out on the red carpet.
February 9, 2011
Super stylish mum-to-be Victoria Beckham has no time for maternity-wear florals or smocks! Instead the designer gave us a sneak preview of her newest collection as she showed off her stunning skinny denim trews, a fab frame bag with chain-strap and giant Jackie O style sunnies - all from her new season. She added studded Louboutin shoes to her look for an extra hit of chic. Jetting off to New York Fashion Week for the unveiling of her new collection, Vic's flying the style flag high for us Brits.
February 9, 2011
Few celebs work the 70s better than Kate Moss. Meeting a friend for lunch in London, La Moss gave a nod to the new season trend in a vintage style candy pink floor-length dress teamed with black Louboutin boots and that black fur gillet we've seen her wearing of late. Very few of us mere mortals could pull off this look, but Kate did it with ease and even added a blue scarf tied to her bag for extra boho appeal.
