Super stylish mum-to-be Victoria Beckham has no time for maternity-wear florals or smocks! Instead the designer gave us a sneak preview of her newest collection as she showed off her stunning skinny denim trews, a fab frame bag with chain-strap and giant Jackie O style sunnies - all from her new season. She added studded Louboutin shoes to her look for an extra hit of chic. Jetting off to New York Fashion Week for the unveiling of her new collection, Vic's flying the style flag high for us Brits.