Sarah Jessica Parker went for the wow factor in this form-fitting hot pink brocade minidress by L'Wren Scott. The SATC actress was in London for thepremiere of her rom com Did You Hear About the Morgans in which she stars with Hugh Grant. She added a touch of Brit fashion to her look with a pair of Charlotte Olympia purple and gold platform shoes.

