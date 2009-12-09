13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 9, 2009
1. LOTD 091209 Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker went for the wow factor in this form-fitting hot pink brocade minidress by L'Wren Scott. The SATC actress was in London for thepremiere of her rom com Did You Hear About the Morgans in which she stars with Hugh Grant. She added a touch of Brit fashion to her look with a pair of Charlotte Olympia purple and gold platform shoes.
-
December 9, 2009
2. LOTD 091209 Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal went for the shimmer factor in a silver silk gown with fringed neckline. She wore her hair scraped back into a topknot and a slick of berry-coloured lipstick brightened up her look.
-
December 9, 2009
3. LOTD 091209 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue donned a white winter coat - which appears to be turning out to be a hot A/W 09 trend. We saw both Kate Moss and Sienna Miller working white coats yesterday. We love how Kylie's styled it with the collar up and a pair of over the knee black boots. She's one hot popster!
-
December 9, 2009
4. LOTD 091209 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift was the picture of elegance in her little black dress with embellished shoudlers at a party in New York last night. She wore her trademark corkscrew curls in a loose up do and a pair of Christian Louboutin heels finished the look.
-
December 9, 2009
5. LOTD 09209 Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley went for a two-tone Dolce & Gabbana frock for the premiere of Did You Hear About The Morgans in London last night. She teamed her frock with leg-lengthening nude heels for an ultra-glamorous look.
December 9, 20091 of 5
LOTD 091209 Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker went for the wow factor in this form-fitting hot pink brocade minidress by L'Wren Scott. The SATC actress was in London for thepremiere of her rom com Did You Hear About the Morgans in which she stars with Hugh Grant. She added a touch of Brit fashion to her look with a pair of Charlotte Olympia purple and gold platform shoes.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018