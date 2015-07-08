13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 8, 2015
1. Jessica Alba Works A Fierce Look At Couture Fashion Week
Jessica Alba's style is pretty flawless, whether it's out and about in jeans and Birkenstocks or dressed up for a red carpet bash. She amped up her look in a big way for the Tory Burch store opening in a fierce metallic dress with her sleek updo complemented by her impossibly glowing complexion and deep plum lip.
-
July 8, 2015
2. Georgia May Jagger In Our Dream Summer Dress
Georgia May Jagger gave us serious dress envy at a Thomas Sabo cocktail party in *that* Chloe beauty. We've been eyeing it up since we saw it on the catwalk and when Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore it at Coachella we wanted it even more.
-
July 8, 2015
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Accessorises With An Embroidered Christian Dior Bag
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley amped up her casual bomber jacket and distressed jeans look, when she touched down in LAX, with a dreamy embroidered Christian Dior bag.
-
July 8, 2015
4. Kylie Jenner Makes A Statement In Monochrome
It's odd to see Kylie Jenner at an event not flanked by at least one of her siblings, but the youngest of the Kendall-Kardashian clan attended the premiere of The Gallows with her mother Kris Jenner. Kylie showed off her toned stomach in a cropped top and trousers, layered with a statement white coat.
-
July 8, 2015
5. Kim Kardashian Does Head-To-Toe White Alongside Her Sisters
Kim Kardashian showed off her baby bump in a white bodycon dress, alongside Khloe and Kourtney who were also dresses in head-to-toe white. Though the sisters' matchy-matchy dress code isn't surprising, the price tag of Kim's dress really is - it's only £36 from American Apparel. (A darned sight cheaper than those Alexander Wang heels we think.)
July 8, 20151 of 5
Jessica Alba Works A Fierce Look At Couture Fashion Week
Jessica Alba's style is pretty flawless, whether it's out and about in jeans and Birkenstocks or dressed up for a red carpet bash. She amped up her look in a big way for the Tory Burch store opening in a fierce metallic dress with her sleek updo complemented by her impossibly glowing complexion and deep plum lip.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018