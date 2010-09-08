13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 8, 2010
1. LOTD 080910
Showing off her killer pins, Alexa Chung wowed in a layered delicate pink Valentino Couture trapeze suit dress at an awards ceremony in London last night. More girly than her usual shorts and tee combos, Alexa finished her look with a pair of uber shiny silver Chanel boots.
-
September 8, 2010
2. LOTD 080910
Cate Blanchett kept it simple but gorgeously chic in a black plunging v-neck Alexander McQueen dress. A slick of red lipstick and a neat cropped ‘do were all the accessories she needed to complete her ultra elegant look.
-
September 8, 2010
3. LOTD 080910
Forget sweats and comfy shoes, Victoria Beckham looked ready for a night out as she headed to Heathrow to catch a flight to New York. Effortlessly glam, Posh wore a pink sleeveless vintage Courreges dress teamed with super cute Miu Miu Fall 2010 purple and black bow heels.
-
September 8, 2010
4. LOTD 080910
Channelling the Jackie O look, Katie Holmes worked the leopard print trend in her outerwear as she prepared to appear on the Tonight Show. Sticking to the rules of print, she kept it simple by teaming the bold trench with a black dress and nude heels. A pair of dark shades were all she needed to give her look a sultry vintage edge.
-
September 8, 2010
5. LOTD 080910
Glee star Jayma Mays looked super hot in a green layered off-the-shoulder babydoll dress at the Glee Season Two premiere last night. Letting the dress do all the talking, the actress finished the look with a pair of strappy metallic heels and clutch.
September 8, 20101 of 5
LOTD 080910
Showing off her killer pins, Alexa Chung wowed in a layered delicate pink Valentino Couture trapeze suit dress at an awards ceremony in London last night. More girly than her usual shorts and tee combos, Alexa finished her look with a pair of uber shiny silver Chanel boots.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018