13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 8, 2009
1. lotd 080709 Emma Watson
Emma Watson shone at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in a floor-length vintage Ossie Clark gown. The starlet, who recently gained fashion credibility with her Burberry modelling contract, suffered a slight mishap when her slit-to-the-thigh gown flew open in the soggy weather. Ever the graceful fashionista, however, Emma remained composed and smiley despite the wardrobe malfunction.
July 8, 2009
2. lotd 080709 Olivia Palermo
Our fashion crush Olivia Palermo strikes again in the perfect urban combo of nautical T-shirt, navy mini and ruffled trench. The City star completes the sophisticated but playful look with a statement necklace and a taupe Anya Hindmarch bucket tote. DROOL.
July 8, 2009
3. lotd 080709 Cate Blanchett
As one of Giorgio Armani's many celebrity muses, actress Cate Blanchett was front row centre at yesterday's Armani Privé couture unveiling in a satin shift dress with structured shoulders and Chinoiserie floral print. A sparkling clutch and matching courts completed the glam look.
July 8, 2009
4. lotd 080709 megan fox
Megan Fox sported a va-va-voom one-shoulder number to the Armani Privé couture fashion show in Paris yesterday. The Transformers actress oozed sex appeal in the body-con dress, which she teamed with black peep-toe heels and crimson lips.
July 8, 2009
5. lotd 080709 Lily Collins
Lily Collins was chic as could be at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in a little black dress by Chanel with chiffon panels laid over the straps. Note how the ruffles instantly turn this number from simple to smashing in an instant.
