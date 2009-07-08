Emma Watson shone at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in a floor-length vintage Ossie Clark gown. The starlet, who recently gained fashion credibility with her Burberry modelling contract, suffered a slight mishap when her slit-to-the-thigh gown flew open in the soggy weather. Ever the graceful fashionista, however, Emma remained composed and smiley despite the wardrobe malfunction.

