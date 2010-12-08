13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 8, 2010
1. LOTD 081210
Victoria Beckham might have lost out to Mulberry’s Emma Hill for Designer Brand of the Year at the British Fashion Awards, but she topped our best dressed list with her gently-draped black gown with thigh-high split. The designer, who was sans hubby David, kept statement accessories at bay and had her hair styled in an understated knot. So elegant.
-
December 8, 2010
2. LOTD 081210
Alexa Chung won the Style Icon gong at the British Fashion Awards and this outfit exemplifies why: she teamed her dolly-esque pale pink Chanel frock with black opaques, chunky platform sandals and her trademark messy bob. It’s this combination of unfussy chic that’s why we can’t get enough of her style.
-
December 8, 2010
3. LOTD 081210
Emma Roberts was an honourary Brit for the night at the British Fashion Awards in a sexy blue and black cut-away dress by Julien Macdonald. The Valentine’s Day starlet presented Burberry’s Christopher Bailey with the Digital Innovation Award.
-
December 8, 2010
4. LOTD 081210
Anne Hathaway shone in Christopher Kane’s stunning galaxy dress at the Love and Other Drugs press conference in Sydney. Posing alongside her gorgeous co-star Jake Gyllenhall, Anne looked the image of a Sixties siren, with her platform pumps and her hair styled in loose waves. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next!
-
December 8, 2010
5. LOTD 081210
Eva Mendes was ravishing at the Marrakesh International Film Festival with her asymmetrical satin gown designed by John Galliano for Dior. We just love the warm gold hue against her glowing olive skin.
