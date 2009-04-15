13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 15, 2009
1. Audrey Tautou LOTD 08/04/09With her gamine hairdo and innate sense of style, it's easy to see why Audrey Tautou was chosen to play the legendary Coco Chanel in the film Coco Avant Chanel. The actress added edge to a sweet strapless floral dress with a structured leather jacket and sexy strappy Sergio Rossi shoes at the premiere of the film in Paris. Bravo!
-
April 15, 2009
2. Madonna 08/04/09Madge put her adoption woes behind her and hit London town with her pal Stella McCartney in a printed black and white shirt dress and thigh-high satin boots from the designer's latest collection.
-
April 15, 2009
3. America FerreraThe Ugly Betty actress looked sensational at the Gotham magazine cover launch in an ice blue Catherine Malandrino cocktail dress that skimmed her every curve. We especially love the plunging neckline.
-
April 15, 2009
4. Lucy Liu LOTD 08/04/09Lucy is as chic as ever in a black figure-hugging dress with ruffled bodice and matching satin peep-toes.
-
April 15, 2009
5. Milla Jovivich LOTD 08/04/09Milla Jovovich chose a burgundy Prada minidress and ultra-glam gold sandals for the Bravo A-List Awards in LA. The model/actress gets extra kudos for her vintage-style hairdo.
April 15, 20091 of 5
Audrey Tautou LOTD 08/04/09
With her gamine hairdo and innate sense of style, it's easy to see why Audrey Tautou was chosen to play the legendary Coco Chanel in the film Coco Avant Chanel. The actress added edge to a sweet strapless floral dress with a structured leather jacket and sexy strappy Sergio Rossi shoes at the premiere of the film in Paris. Bravo!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018