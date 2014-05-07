13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 7, 2014
1. Victoria Beckham In Preppy Sports Luxe
Victoria Beckham made a drastic change from her usual polished look with this preppy sports luxe collared sweater, teamed with her classic skinny jeans and heels, out and about in New York.
May 7, 2014
2. Blake Lively In Gucci
Blake Lively was out again, after her glorious Gucci gown at the Met Ball, in another Gucci creation. This time she opted for a blue embellished mini dress for the Macy's launch of Gucci's Chime For Change campaign.
May 7, 2014
3. Marion Cotillard In Mary Katrantzou
Marion Cotillard looked stunning in a panelled Mary Katrantzou mini dress and pretty tie-up shoes at the premiere of The Immigrant. To avoid a colour over-kill, she opted for barely-there make-up and a simple updo.
May 7, 2014
4. Liv Tyler In Proenza Schouler
Liv Tyler looked chic in a no-fuss black Proenza Schouler dress, with tan heels and a print clutch, at the screening of documentary Fed Up.
May 7, 2014
5. Dakota Fanning In Casual Wear
Dakota Fanning opted for a seriously casual jeans and vest look, topped off with a stand-out yellow brimmed hat.
