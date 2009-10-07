13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 7, 2009
1. LOTD 071009 Lily Allen
Lily Allen stole the show at the Chanel afterparty in Paris in this shimmering sequin dress. And the singer sported no ordinary statement shoulders as she performed at the Chanel do... The fluttering embellishment was made entirely from feathers, as was the trim on her matching Lagerfeld-esque fingerless gloves. Black opaque tights and a pair of sparkly heels and this LDN lass was ready to party!
-
October 7, 2009
2. LOTD 071009 Kate Moss
Kate Moss may not do catwalk anymore but the supermodel's been hanging out in the French capital as all the runway action happens around her. Wearing skinny grey jeans, blush-coloured shirt and a silver chain handled handbag, Kate and boyfriend Jamie Hince headed for lunch at L'Avenue Restaurant on Avenue Montaigne.
CHECK OUT THE ACTION AT PARIS FASHION WEEK
-
October 7, 2009
3. LOTD 071009 Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz toughened up her girly tiered frock with a biker jacket and strappy platform shoes for the premiere of her film Agora in Madrid. We're all over a leather jacket right now, and it's nice to see Rachel sporting a different colour rather than the more obvious black... This plum hue suits her English Rose complexion and is soft enough to match the pretty dress.
-
October 7, 2009
4. LOTD 071009 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue, like every girl, wants to look her stand-out best on her birthday and did so in suitably fabulous style in this one-shouldered maxidress. The songstress teamed her elegant gown with a tousled updo and was ready for a glamorous birthday dinner at LA celebrity hotspot, Mr Chow.
-
October 7, 2009
5. LOTD 071009 Rihanna
Rihanna joined the celebrities front row for Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show in her own inimitable style. Wearing a skin-tight denim skirt and white bustier top the star added a neck-bending pile of gold jewellery and carried a sequin muffler emblazoned with Chanel's linking Cs.
October 7, 20091 of 5
LOTD 071009 Lily Allen
Lily Allen stole the show at the Chanel afterparty in Paris in this shimmering sequin dress. And the singer sported no ordinary statement shoulders as she performed at the Chanel do... The fluttering embellishment was made entirely from feathers, as was the trim on her matching Lagerfeld-esque fingerless gloves. Black opaque tights and a pair of sparkly heels and this LDN lass was ready to party!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018