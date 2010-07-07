13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 7, 2010
1. LOTD 070710 Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester wowed the crowds at the Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11 show in Paris in a sexy embellished leather dress from the Chanel pre-autumn 2010 collection.
2. LOTD 070710 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba is pulling out all the stops at the Paris Couture Week. She was a vision at the Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11 show in a full-volume white silk minidress from Chanel spring 2010, paired with Louboutin mesh shoe boots and a striking skinny red belt.
3. LOTD 070710 Blake Lively
Blake Lively was soft, feminine and so-summer-perfect in her beautiful Chanel Resort 2011 tiered dress at the Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11 show in Paris.
4. LOTD 070710 Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz has showcased a series of fabulous looks as she's promoted her new movie Knight & Day and the Brazil premiere was no exception! The actress looked sensational with bold pink lips and a silk black wrap dress.
5. LOTD 070710 Amber Le BOn
Amber le Bon was so grown-up and glamorous at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show in Paris, she had us all gushing. Love her orange-accented top, teamed with the sophisticated skirt and patent shoe boots.
