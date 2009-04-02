13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2009
1. Kate Hudson LOTD 07/01/09Kate looked positively glowing at the Bride Wars premiere in New York in this graphic-print dress by red carpet master Oscar de la Renta. We're loving the skinny waist-cincher, which is this season's must-have accessory.
-
April 2, 2009
2. Anne Hathaway LOTD 07/01/09Anne Hathaway showed off her svelte figure in a classic LBD embellished with a jewelled bodice at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Her chin-length bob was softly curled and side-swept to show off her glittering chandelier earrings by Cartier.
-
April 2, 2009
3. Rosario Dawson LOTD 07/01/09Rosario made a splash on the red carpet in a colour block one-shouldered Grecian gown at the Berlin premiere of Seven Pounds.
-
April 2, 2009
4. Katie Holmes LOTD 07/01/09Katie was ultra-cosy in a white beanie, matching jacket and snuggly grey scarf as she left her New York home.
-
April 2, 2009
5. Naomie Harris LOTD 07/01/09British actress Naomie Harries enjoyed a trip to Cirque de Soleil at London's Royal Albert Hall in a black embellished coat, cigarette pants and glossy patent sandals.
April 2, 20091 of 5
Kate Hudson LOTD 07/01/09
Kate looked positively glowing at the Bride Wars premiere in New York in this graphic-print dress by red carpet master Oscar de la Renta. We're loving the skinny waist-cincher, which is this season's must-have accessory.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018