April 7, 2010
1. LOTD 070410 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole was working this season's military trend as she stepped out in Paris wearing a pair of skinny, bleach splattered jeans and loose knit blue top. Ever the groomed girly, however, Cheryl added a pair of Christian Louboutin heels, messy updo and Prada bag to the cool, urban look.
April 7, 2010
2. LOTD 070410 Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester was working an edgy look as she took to the red carpet for the Date Night premiere in New York. She teamed her Giambattista Valli minidress with long fringing with a pair of buckled strappy shoeboots for a luxe tough girl look.
April 7, 2010
3. LOTD 070410 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker was keeping things simple in a silk vest-style dress as she stepped out in New York. She instantly upped the glamour with a pair of snakeskin Christian Louboutin heels, outsized shades and a big New York blow out.
April 7, 2010
4. LOTD 070410 Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen embraced the first signs of summer while out and about in New York with partner Paul Banks. The supermodel was decked out in signature urban boho style wearing a loose, tunic style dress and chunky strap gladiators. All this look needs are loose, laidback locks and a slouchy bag and it's good to go!
April 7, 2010
5. LOTD 070410 Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz was cute as could be at the Vera Wang Princess Bloggers Event in New York. She teamed her scarf print sundress with statement necklace and tan shoeboots.
