Keira Knightley's back with a stunning new look! At the Chanel SS11 show at Paris Fashion Week, Keira worked a gorgeous gold knit Chanel dress teamed of course with a cute Chanel handbag and black coarse knit blazer. She mixed designers just a touch by adding some super stylish Miu Miu heels, and finished with a hot new bobbed 'do to complete the look. And she even made time to chat to InStyle about what she's been up to!