Look of the Day
November 22, 2010
LOTD 061010
Keira Knightley's back with a stunning new look! At the Chanel SS11 show at Paris Fashion Week, Keira worked a gorgeous gold knit Chanel dress teamed of course with a cute Chanel handbag and black coarse knit blazer. She mixed designers just a touch by adding some super stylish Miu Miu heels, and finished with a hot new bobbed 'do to complete the look. And she even made time to chat to InStyle about what she's been up to!
November 22, 2010
LOTD 061010
Front row at the Alexander McQueen SS11 show at Paris Fashion Week, Salma Hayek went head-to-toe McQueen, working a stunning lace scalloped edge dress teamed with the label's Crimshaw Gilly boot platforms and the iconic Knuckleduster Clutch.
November 22, 2010
LOTD 061010
Oh Alexa Chung, how we want your entire wardrobe! Looking as effortlessly fabulous as ever, Ms Chung worked that navy Chanel Resort 2011 dress with the sheer mid-panel - as seen on Blake Lively earlier this year - to utter perfection. Flat loafers and a clutch bag were all Alexa needed to add to look front row-worthy.
November 22, 2010
LOTD 061010
A super stylish front row at Chanel SS11 saw Parisian Gossip Girl actress Clemence Poesy with newly dyed locks - in a delicious caramel shade - going for that classic Chanel monochrome look in a neat skirt teamed with a white blouse and simple black patent heels. A red Chanel handbag gave the look a quick hit of colour.
November 22, 2010
LOTD 061010
Move over January Jones and Christina Hendricks, there's a new Mad Men style queen bee in town! Elisabeth Moss has been the one to watch recently in the dress department, shaking off Peggy Olsen's droopy hem-lines and clumsy cardies. And looking fabulous at a MipCom event in France, Elisabeth worked a stunning black sequinned shift dress and black patent heels. Perfect!
LOTD 061010
