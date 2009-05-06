13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 6, 2009
1. Audrey Tautou LOTD 06/05/09
Oo la la! Audrey Tautou was beyond chic in a gold frock and cut-out sandals while promoting her latest film,Coco Avant Chanel, in which she plays the part of the legendary designer Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel.
May 6, 2009
2. Kate Bosworth LOTD 06/05/09
Kate stood out in the streets of New York in a tangerine-coloured skirt teamed with a trench coat and killer cut-out shoes. Classic yet fashion-forward at the same time — how does she do it?
May 6, 2009
3. Anne Hathaway LOTD 06/05/09
Anne Hathaway will probably get a lot of flak for this outfit (we can already envision the Quality Street references) but we happen to think she looked fabulous at the Costume Institute Gala. By choosing a short and colourful dress, the actress was totally age appropriate but added edge and sophistication to the look via a pair of seriously strappy metallic heels and higher-than-high hair that made it looked as if she had walked straight out of a glamorous Sixties photoshoot.
May 6, 2009
4. Blake Lively LOTD 06/05/09
The Gossip Girl star showed a lot of leg at the Costume Institute Gala in an ultra-glam chiffon gown designed by Donatella Versace. We love how the colour complements Blake's baby blue eyes and the fact that she kept her hair slicked back and simple.
May 6, 2009
5. Liv Tyler LOTD 06/05/09
Liv looked sensational at the Met Ball in a sparkly midnight blue gown by her good friend Stella McCartney. The actress worked multiple trends in one go for maximum effect — from the statement shoulders to the shimmery sequins and eighties-style thigh-high split, this is one hot after-hours look.
