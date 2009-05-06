Anne Hathaway will probably get a lot of flak for this outfit (we can already envision the Quality Street references) but we happen to think she looked fabulous at the Costume Institute Gala. By choosing a short and colourful dress, the actress was totally age appropriate but added edge and sophistication to the look via a pair of seriously strappy metallic heels and higher-than-high hair that made it looked as if she had walked straight out of a glamorous Sixties photoshoot.