Look of the Day
January 6, 2010
1. LOTD 060110 Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard was glamorous in a one-shouldered cocktail dress at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Fierce footwear and a messy updo finished the look.
January 6, 2010
2. LOTD 060110 Amy Adams
Amy Adams was bundled up in the prettiest way possible as she made her way into the David Letterman studio. The actress wore a belted coat with red trim to match the hem of her scarlet dress just peeping out from underneath. A pair of Christian Louboutin platforms finished the look.
January 6, 2010
3. LOTD 060110 Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton was LA cool in leggings and long jersey top but her leather jacket, buckled biker boots and studded bags gave her look a rocky edge. Love those aviators!
January 6, 2010
4. LOTD 060110 Teri Hatcher
Teri Hatcher did a very chic take on cold weather dressing getting her proportions just right for an urban winter look. She topped a skinny jeans and brogue combo with a three quarter length sleeved jacket but a long sleeved top underneath and a pair of leather gloves kept her cosy.
January 6, 2010
5. LOTD 060110 Ashlee Simpson Wentz
Ashlee Simpson was ultra-chic in her puff-sleeved black coat and ankle boots as she was out and about in Manhattan. Love the turned up collar – just the thing to keep the chill out in the absence of a scarf.
