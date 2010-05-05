13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 5, 2010
1. LOTD 050510 Demi Moore
Demi Moore was picture-perfection as usual last night as she hit the red carpet at Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World party in a beautiful silk black prom-style dress and matching courts.
-
May 5, 2010
2. LOTD 050510 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker attended the world premiere of the documentary Ultrasuede: In Search of Halston, and sparkled the night away in a glittering silver dress by Stella McCartney, topped off with a grey boyfriend sweater, strappy Brian Attwood heels and a Lanvin cross-body bag. A cool and glamorous combo.
-
May 5, 2010
3. LOTD 050510 Scarlett Johansson
A blush-pink Miu Miu dress was Scarlett Johansson's choice for the White House Correspondents' Dinner 2010. The actress teamed the strapless number with matching Prada heels and a Miu Miu clutch. Soft and feminine.
SEE THE PICS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER 2010
-
May 5, 2010
4. LOTD 050510 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba is on a winning fashion streak of late, and she pulled out all the stops again at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner 2010 in floor-sweeping Marios Schwab. The dress featured a stunning Swarovski neckline and peplum silhouette, and Jessica finished the look with a neat Jimmy Choo clutch.
-
May 5, 2010
5. LOTD 050510 Kate Bosworth
Oh, how we wish we looked like this in denim hotpants! Kate Bosworth was funky and fabulous as she stepped out for drinks with friends in New York in ripped turned-up cut-offs teamed with a crisp white shirt and killer black heels. Divine.
