Claire Foy kicked off 2011 in the season's most desirable skirt length - the maxi. The British actress, who stars alongside Nicholas Cage in the forthcoming Season of the Witch, chose a white and putty-coloured gown for the New York premiere of the film but kept things sexy courtesy of a thigh-high side split. Keep your eye on this rising fashionista!

