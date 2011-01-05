13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 5, 2011
1. LOTD 050111
Claire Foy kicked off 2011 in the season's most desirable skirt length - the maxi. The British actress, who stars alongside Nicholas Cage in the forthcoming Season of the Witch, chose a white and putty-coloured gown for the New York premiere of the film but kept things sexy courtesy of a thigh-high side split. Keep your eye on this rising fashionista!
DISCOVER MORE RISING STARS IN OUR NEW YEAR'S PREDICTIONS ROUND-UP
-
January 5, 2011
2. LOTD 050111
Beautiful Blake hit the Las Vegas party scene with fellow fashionista Florence Welch in a pair of killer sequinned leggings and plunging Christian Louboutin booties. The Gossip Girl kept the rest of her outfit subdued to allow the cobalt trousers to really shine. Perfect for Sin City!
-
January 5, 2011
3. LOTD 050111
Olivia Palermo was just one of the many celebs who managed to make it out of snowy New York for a bit of fun in the sun in St Barts. The City star was beachy keen in a white boho-chic sundress and classic flats.
-
January 5, 2011
4. LOTD 050111
Jessica Alba is the reigning queen of street style and this cosy but chic outfit proves our point. Check out how she's mastered the art of layering by teaming a series of cosy knits under her plaid pea coat while still making a fashion statement with her designer Tom Ford shades, squashy tote bag and lace-up hiking boots. Nicely done.
-
January 5, 2011
5. LOTD 050111
A newly-engaged Reese Witherspoon bundled up in LA in a knee-length coat, brown flat boots and a snuggly knitted cap. She accessorised her simple but stylish ensemble with classic Ray Bans, a cross-body bag and a wide smile - could it have anything to do with her impending nuptials to boyf of one year, Jim Toth?
January 5, 20111 of 5
LOTD 050111
Claire Foy kicked off 2011 in the season's most desirable skirt length - the maxi. The British actress, who stars alongside Nicholas Cage in the forthcoming Season of the Witch, chose a white and putty-coloured gown for the New York premiere of the film but kept things sexy courtesy of a thigh-high side split. Keep your eye on this rising fashionista!
DISCOVER MORE RISING STARS IN OUR NEW YEAR'S PREDICTIONS ROUND-UP
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018