13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 5, 2009
1. LOTD 050809 Kate Moss
Kate Moss continued to enjoy her holiday in the French Riviera soaking up the St Tropez sunshine in this teeny cherry red sundress with cut-out detail. The supermodel stepped out barefoot with her Ray-Bans firmly in place, clutching a black ponyskin tote; possibly not the most obvious choice of beach bag but, well, being La Moss she was not planning on making any sand castles... She was in fact about to hop on a boat taking her, Jamie Hince and entourage to the glamorous Club 55.
August 5, 2009
2. LOTD 050809 Katherine Heigl
August 5, 2009
3. LOTD 050809 Sienna Miller
Continuing her week of fabulous fashion, Sienna Miller was this time dressed in a sharp dress worthy of Wall Street as she joined the rest of the G.I Joe cast for the Opening Bell Ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange. Sexing up her look with a pair of vertiginous stiletto heels the actress was totally stylish in the city.
August 5, 2009
4. LOTD 050809 Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington shunned frocks and went for separates, teaming her chain embellished top by Malandrino with a cute grey skirt and coordinating clutch and heels. The actress was at the InStyle Super Saturday benefit for Ovarian Cancer.
August 5, 2009
5. LOTD 050809 Jameela Jamil
Gorgeous new T4 presenter Jameela Jamil joined the stars on the red carpet for Katherine Heigl's The Ugly Truth Premiere. Jameela teamed her delightfully frilly D&G bustier dress with chic black courts and matching scarlet nails and lips.
August 5, 2009
LOTD 050809 Kate Moss
