Kate Moss continued to enjoy her holiday in the French Riviera soaking up the St Tropez sunshine in this teeny cherry red sundress with cut-out detail. The supermodel stepped out barefoot with her Ray-Bans firmly in place, clutching a black ponyskin tote; possibly not the most obvious choice of beach bag but, well, being La Moss she was not planning on making any sand castles... She was in fact about to hop on a boat taking her, Jamie Hince and entourage to the glamorous Club 55.