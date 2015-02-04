13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 4, 2015
1. Mila Kunis Makes A Red Carpet Comeback In Dolce & Gabbana
Mila Kunis made a glamorous red carpet comeback in a black Dolce & Gabbana dress and lace Louboutins at the Jupiter Ascending premiere.
-
February 4, 2015
2. Rosamund Pike Shows Off Her Incredible Pins In A LWD
Rosamund Pike worked her go-to voluminous silhoutte, showing off her toned pins in a Vionnet LWD (little white dress), at the 87th Annual Academy Awards nominee luncheon.
-
February 4, 2015
3. Kendall Jenner Gets Wintery Layering Right
Kendall Jenner nailed wintery layering in jeans, a rollneck and sleeveless coat in LA. Fabulous in-between weather wardrobe inspo...
-
February 4, 2015
4. Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Wellies Cool
With all this bad weather, practical dressing is more important than ever to get from A to B in style and Sarah Jessica Parker's got it down, wearing a pair of Ilse Jacobsen lace-up wellies in New York.
-
February 4, 2015
5. Marion Cotillard Shows Off Her Impeccable French Style
Marion Cotillard showed off her impeccable French style in jeans, a Breton and leopard print cape at the Los Angeles International Airport.
