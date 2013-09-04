All eyes were on Emma Watson, who scooped the Best Woman accolade at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards, as she showed off her toned midriff in a monochrome Balenciaga outfit.The Harry Potter star teamed her ivory silk bolero top with cotton trousers from the designer’s Resort 2014 collection, adding just a miniature black clutch and sequin heels to finish her look. Keeping her red carpet style appropriately fresh and youthful, a dewy make-up look was all Emma needed to finish her look.