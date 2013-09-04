13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 4, 2013
1. Emma Watson in Balenciaga at GQ Men of the Year Awards
All eyes were on Emma Watson, who scooped the Best Woman accolade at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards, as she showed off her toned midriff in a monochrome Balenciaga outfit.The Harry Potter star teamed her ivory silk bolero top with cotton trousers from the designer’s Resort 2014 collection, adding just a miniature black clutch and sequin heels to finish her look. Keeping her red carpet style appropriately fresh and youthful, a dewy make-up look was all Emma needed to finish her look.
-
September 4, 2013
2. Alexa Chung in Carven at GQ Men of the Year Awards
Alexa Chung made a rare red carpet appearance at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards, working a blue-grey top and skirt from Carven’s new autumn collection. Adding a touch of Alexa-style quirk to her look, the new author finished her outfit with a Chanel Perspex clutch, in the shape of a Chanel No. 5 perfume bottle. Classic black pumps and a light blue manicure topped off her look.
-
September 4, 2013
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Versace at GQ Men of the Year Awards
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave us a lesson in simple dressing at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards, working a white PVC dress from Versace’s new collection. Letting her dress do the talking, the model and entrepreneur added silver python Christian Louboutin heels and loose glossy waves to top off her look.
-
September 4, 2013
4. Scarlett Johansson in Versace at Under The Skin premiere
Scarlett Johansson brought a dose of old-Hollywood glamour to the Venice Film Festival 2013, in an off-the-shoulder black Versace dress. The Under The Skin actress added Roger Vivier heels and a Bulgari High Jewellery multi-stone necklace to her va-va-voom gown, in a look that needed nothing more than a loosely dishevelled up-do.
-
September 4, 2013
5. Jourdan Dunn in Hugo Boss at GQ Men of the Year Awards
Supermodel Jourdan Dunn went all out for high-octane glamour at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards, in a top-to-toe sequined Hugo Boss gown. Mastering the dress’s tricky thigh split and plunging neckline, the mum-of-one kept her look just on the right side of chic. Continuing her high-shine theme, Jourdan teamed super sleek locks with crimson satin sandals, in a look that was made for a supermodel.
