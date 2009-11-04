13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 4, 2009
1. LOTD 041109 Thandie Newton
Yesterday it was Leighton Meester, and today Thandie Newton is the latest star to wow in up-and-coming NY designer Prabal Gurung. The actress showcased her stunning floral dress with bow detail at the LA premiere of new movie, 2012.
-
November 4, 2009
2. LOTD 04110 Camilla Belle
We love Camilla Belle’s fashion-forward style, and she truly made a statement at the 2012 film premiere in LA in a water-print ruched minidress with a high-drama feathered skirt.
-
November 4, 2009
3. LOTD 041109 Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale never fails to wow on the red carpet and the actress certainly didn’t disappoint again at the premiere of Everybody’s Fine as she simply sizzled in a paint-splash-effect mini, which she teamed with trendy navy heels.
-
November 4, 2009
4. LOTD 041109 Lady GaGa
Lady GaGa pared her eccentric look down for an appearance on MTV’s TRL, and arrived in an LBD, with a necklace-meets-belt and a blunt-cut bob giving a nod to her signature style.
-
November 4, 2009
5. LOTD 041109 Kelly Brook
Kelly Brook was a 50s vision as she stepped out in a full-skirted, belted grey dress for a night at the theatre and the Ivy Club. Love the slick of orange-red lippie.
November 4, 20091 of 5
LOTD 041109 Thandie Newton
Yesterday it was Leighton Meester, and today Thandie Newton is the latest star to wow in up-and-coming NY designer Prabal Gurung. The actress showcased her stunning floral dress with bow detail at the LA premiere of new movie, 2012.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018