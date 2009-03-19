13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 19, 2009
1. Keira Knightley LOTD 04/03/09Keira Knightley was beyond chic in a white corseted dress topped off with a white box-shouldered jacket from Chanel's latest couture collection at the The Young Victoria premiere, in which her boyfriend, Rupert Friend, co-stars with Emily Blunt.
-
March 19, 2009
2. Emily Blunt LOTD 04/03/09Emily Blunt looked positively regal in a printed satin strapless gown by Vivienne Westwood at the world premiere party of The Young Victoria, in which she plays Queen Victoria in the early years of her rule. The actress completed the look with glittering hoop earrings and a sleek silver clutch.
-
March 19, 2009
3. Malin Akerman LOTD 04/03/09Not many could pull off this geometric ruffled mermaid gown by Rami Kashou but Watchmen actress Malin Akerman managed to look both edgy and classic at the film premiere in LA.
-
March 19, 2009
4. Vanessa Hudgens LOTD 04/03/09Vanessa Hudgens was cute in a pink floral playsuit and purple sandals at the Wathmen premiere in LA. It's nice to see that some Hollywood starlets are dressing their age.
-
March 19, 2009
5. Eva Mendes LOTD 04/03/09Eva Mendes continued her parade of ladylike dresses at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion week party with this gorgeous red frock cinched at the waist with a thick velvet rosette belt. Simply stunning.
