13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 30, 2009
1. Freida Pinto LOTD 04/02/09We're majorly crushing on Slumdog Millionaire's Freida Pinto, who has taken to the red carpet like a fish to water. Her divine metallic Zac Posen is just what a party dress should be: fun, flirty and sexy!
March 30, 2009
2. Jennifer Aniston LOTD 04/02/09Jennifer kept it classic at the LA premiere of He's Just Not That Into You in a black satin Burberry tux accessorised with a layered gold chain necklaces. The actress, who met up with co-stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Connelly, Drew Barrymore and Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet, finished off the look with a sleek ponytail and her signature glowing skin.
March 30, 2009
3. Lily Allen LOTD 04/02/09Celebs are rekindling their love for hats and hair pieces and Lily Allen is leading the pack. Just one day after being snapped playing in the snow in Prada's fuzzy hat she stepped out with this fab little black topper. Though we'd rather have seen it paired with a LBD than with Uggs, there's no denying Lily looks chic.
March 30, 2009
4. Michelle Monaghan LOTD 04/02/09Rom-com queen Michelle Monaghan chose a strapless monochrome dress and classic black courts for the DGA Awards in LA. She finished the look with tousled, glossy locks.
March 30, 2009
5. Fearne Cotton LOTD 04/02/09Never one to shy away from a sparkly little dress, Fearne Cotton braved London's heavy snow to present Orange's BAFTA Red Carpet Programme in a blue and green sequinned number and chunky platform sandals. What a trooper.
