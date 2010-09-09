13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 9, 2010
1. LOTD 040810
Clemence Poesy is fast becoming our new style icon - those tousled locks, her elegant take on Parisian chic and ability to carry off the bare faced look - we can't think of anything we don't love about the French beauty.
-
September 9, 2010
2. LOTD 040810
Thandie Newton looked quirky-cool in this layered combo at a street dance show. We have real style envy for her statement-making jacquard skirt.
-
September 9, 2010
3. LOTD 040810
Eva Mendes was an absolute show-stopper at The Other Guys afterparty in this colourful kick-skirted frock, which she teamed with flower-adorned Brian Atwood heels for vintage-style glamour.
-
September 9, 2010
4. LOTD 040810
Kelly Brook glammed things up as she touched down in Ashford in some summer-perfect espadrille wedges and pretty lilac asymmetric frock. Her slick Louis Vuitton-inspired ponytail was the perfect finishing touch to her polished look.
-
September 9, 2010
5. LOTD 040810
Jessica Alba teamed complimentary neutrals for smart-casual chic as she shopped in LA.
September 9, 20101 of 5
LOTD 040810
Clemence Poesy is fast becoming our new style icon - those tousled locks, her elegant take on Parisian chic and ability to carry off the bare faced look - we can't think of anything we don't love about the French beauty.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018