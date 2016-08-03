13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 3, 2016
1. Sarah Jessica Parker Is Our Dream Bridesmaid In Needle & Thread
We're loving that bluey shoe, white dress combo.
-
August 3, 2016
2. Pixie Lott Is An IRL Holly Golightly In Dior
You can't really beat a black dress.
-
August 3, 2016
3. Rita Ora Brings Back The Playsuit
Not classically the coolest, but good for wedding season and the pussybow gives it a mix up.
-
August 3, 2016
4. Emily Ratajkowski Does Vacay Style At Home
We want to be on holiday, like, now.
-
August 3, 2016
5. Kylie Jenner Mixes Things Up With A Sleeve
Because sometimes all white everything needs mixing up.
