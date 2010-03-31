13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2010
1. LOTD 310310 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez went for the nude hues look as she attended the press junket for The Back-up Plan in LA. JLo cleverly tied her look together by sticking to two shades; a nude pink and slate grey, from her shoes to her belt and even as far as her make-up.
-
March 31, 2010
2. LOTD 310310 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston was back in a cocktail dress by her favourite designer, Valentino, for the Spanish premiere of the Bounty Hunter. Jen teamed her strapless frock with chunky, ankle-strap sandals and poker-straight hair.
SEE MORE JENNIFER ANISTON STYLE HERE
-
March 31, 2010
3. LOTD 310310 Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried shimmered at the gala screening of Dear John in this little black dress with a glittering front panel in hues of sea blue, green and purple. She added strappy heels and a slick of on-trend tomato-red lipstick.
SEE AMANDA SEYFRIED IN DEAR JOHN HERE
-
March 31, 2010
4. LOTD 310310 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue dealt with the drizzly London weather in style stepping out in a bright white trench over peg leg trousers and long-sleeved heart motif top. She carried new hot bag on the block the Miss Sicily satchel by Dolce & Gabbana.
-
March 31, 2010
5. LOTD 310310 Hayley Atwell
Hayley Atwell went for the prom dress look at Marie Claire's Inspire & Mentor launch in association with the Prince's Trust. The actress teamed her shimmering Atelier Mayer dress with egg yolk-yellow clutch bag by Wilbur & Gussie, hair corsage, Jimmy Choo snakeskin heels and violet nails. We love this look –it's all about 50s Mad Men chic brought up-to-date for the teenies.
March 31, 20101 of 5
LOTD 310310 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez went for the nude hues look as she attended the press junket for The Back-up Plan in LA. JLo cleverly tied her look together by sticking to two shades; a nude pink and slate grey, from her shoes to her belt and even as far as her make-up.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018