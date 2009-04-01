13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 1, 2009
1. Katie Holmes LOTD 31/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Best of the Best Katie Holmes's toga-style Lanvin was the top scorer of our Look of the Day polls this year. And who could blame you? Understated, sophisticated and bang on trend, this number, by the stars' favourite chic designer Alber Elbaz, made Mrs Cruise look like a modern-day Grecian goddess and was even copied by Gwyneth Paltrow several months later.
-
April 1, 2009
2. Kate Moss LOTD 31/12/08Kate got all glammed up in this icy silver gown by her pal Stella McCartney for this year's Costume Institute Gala in New York. Of all of Kate's fabulous ensembles this year, it was this number that stole your — and our hearts.
-
April 1, 2009
3. Victoria Beckham LOTD 31/12/08Before Mrs Beckham designed her own dresses she wore Marc Jacobs'. As a model for his spring/summer 2007 campaign, the style maven was treated to an array of show-stoppers, including this one-shoulder number made from delicate chiffon ruffles, which you voted one of the top dresses of the year. We heart it, too.
-
April 1, 2009
4. Gwyneth Paltrow LOTD 31/12/08Gwyneth paraded a number of very little black dresses this summer, and this one, by her good friend Stella McCartney, was one of your absolute favourites. The crochet detailing offered a more rustic, tougher look than lace but still played peek-a-boo to perfection.
-
April 1, 2009
5. Charlize Theron LOTD 31/12/08It makes a change to see some colour on the red carpet and Charize looked stunning in this red floral dress that came complete with a ruffled statement collar. A brave choice that totally paid off for Ms Theron.
April 1, 2009
