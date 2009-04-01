Best Dressed 2008: Best of the Best Katie Holmes's toga-style Lanvin was the top scorer of our Look of the Day polls this year. And who could blame you? Understated, sophisticated and bang on trend, this number, by the stars' favourite chic designer Alber Elbaz, made Mrs Cruise look like a modern-day Grecian goddess and was even copied by Gwyneth Paltrow several months later.