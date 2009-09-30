13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 30, 2009
1. LOTD 300909 Anna Friel
Anna Friel was glamorous in a floor-length gown for the Breakfast at Tiffanys afterparty in London. Having stepped off the stage at the Haymarket, Anna took a little of Holly Golightly's style with her in this vintage style oyster-coloured silk-satin gown which she wore with chandelier earrings and a box clutch bag.
September 30, 2009
2. LOTD 300909 Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore got in on the leather dress trend as she attended the premiere of Whip It in Los Angeles, the latest film she's directed. Teaming her bad-girl frock with a pair of ruby-red platform heels and chandelier earrings she looked every inch the red carpet star.
September 30, 2009
3. LOTD 300909 Claudia Schiffer
Claudia Schiffer worked her 70s look to perfection as she stepped out in London. Wide-legged jeans, a tailored jacket with big collar and a pair of faded sunglasses are the essential ingredients to this look. We're a little bit in love with Claudia's Anya Hindmarch handbag, too!
September 30, 2009
4. LOTD 300909 Olivia Palermo
Oh, how we wish we had just a smidgen of Oliva Palermo's to-die-for wardrobe. Stepping out in New York, The City star teamed her skinny trousers with off-white brouges and a lust-have ruffled coat with brass buttons. Loving that outsized tote bag. Sigh.
September 30, 2009
5. LOTD 300909 Rihanna
Rihanna loves to work a look and she did so in typical fierce-girl style in this grey T-shirt dress with some seriously bold shoulders. A pair of leopard print ankle boots and bling jewellery all topped off with a jaunty hat finish the look.
September 30, 20091 of 5
