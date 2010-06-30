13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 30, 2010
1. LOTD 300610 Kristen Stewart
This might be one of our fave Kristen Stewart looks! The star showed off her new auburn locks at the Late Show with David Letterman, and it looked totally fabulous coupled with her uber-sexy Hervé Léger by Max Azria autumn 2010 one-sleeved skintight mini.
June 30, 2010
2. LOTD 300610 Cameron
Cameron Diaz looked sensational on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno this week when she stepped out in a nude dress from Victoria Beckham autumn 2010. Trés chic.
June 30, 2010
3. LOTD 300610 Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore left a photo shoot with Steven Miesel in New York looking mighty fine in a fantastic, feminine floral-print dress, teamed with pink shades and contrasting stand-out ruby heels and lips.
June 30, 2010
4. LOTD 300610 Vanessa
So cool, so boho - we're really digging Vanessa Hudgens' summer maxiskirt and folksie blouse, which she layered up with long necklaces, while out shopping in LA.
June 30, 2010
5. LOTD 300610 Ashley Greene
For a Twilight: Eclipse photo call ahead of the Madrid premiere, Ashley Greene went for super-sophisticated in a summer-perfect nude ensemble by Michael Kors.
