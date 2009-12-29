13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 29, 2009
Alexa Chung
As New Year’s Eve draws closer we take a look back over 2009 to see what our favourite stylistas have been working on the party scene. Party frocks come in all different shapes and sizes and there’s only one rule to remember when picking the perfect dress – break all the rules!
When Alexa Chung stepped out in this kiddie-tastic, Luella frock with full-sleeves and cute collar detail we couldn’t help but drool – it REALLY shouldn’t work but boy it sure does!
-
December 29, 2009
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller draped herself in emerald Swarsoki crystals at the MTV Movie Awards wearing a backless dress from her own label, Twenty8Twelve. If this isn’t party dressing at its best we don’t know what is – go Sienna!
-
December 29, 2009
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker slipped into a structured L’Wren Scott brocade dress for the 'Did You Hear About The Morgans?' film premiere with mesmerizing results. SJP broke all the rules by teeming her sophisticated frock with mismatch purple courts complete with metallic platform heels and a statement snake necklace – WOW.
-
December 29, 2009
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth wrapped herself up in a golden embellished Sonia Rykiel party frock to celebrate the designer's collaboration with H&M. While the mega-watt bow adds playful elements, Kate's effortless hair and radiant complexion keep this look totally chic.
-
December 29, 2009
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger looked effortlessly elegant in this Jason Wu cocktail frock back in October. Jason Wu has prevailed as the party dress designer of 2009 and what with his signature ruched, rosette and draping detailing decorating the boldest of hues who could argue?
