As New Year’s Eve draws closer we take a look back over 2009 to see what our favourite stylistas have been working on the party scene. Party frocks come in all different shapes and sizes and there’s only one rule to remember when picking the perfect dress – break all the rules!

When Alexa Chung stepped out in this kiddie-tastic, Luella frock with full-sleeves and cute collar detail we couldn’t help but drool – it REALLY shouldn’t work but boy it sure does!