13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 3, 2010
1. LOTD 031110
Julianne Moore chose a midnight blue asymmetrical gown for the premiere of The Kids Are Alright at the Rome Film Festival. And just how ravishing does she look?! We love the rich hue against her porcelain skin.
-
November 3, 2010
2. LOTD 031110
The fashion-forward star looked typically sleek in a white shift dress with plunging neckline and matching white courts. Fresh and clean - just perfect for LA's sunny weather.
-
November 3, 2010
3. LOTD 031110
This look is signature off-duty Sienna - skinny jeans, cute ballet flats, a rock chick leather jacket and an It-accessory (in this case a yummy handbag from Miu Miu). It's the perfect travelling outfit!
-
November 3, 2010
4. LOTD 031110
Supermodel Karen Elson looked super-fine in her mega-watt cherry red satin dress and on-tone strappy sandals. This is one case where top-to-toe red definitely works.
-
November 3, 2010
5. LOTD 031110
Fashion designer Georgina Chapman wore one of her own flouncy designs for Marchesa at a fashion gala in NYC. How this woman recently had a baby is beyond us!
