Look of the Day
-
March 3, 2010
1. LOTD 030310 Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley was quirky cool in her Miu Miu ensemble at the Laurence Olivier Awards lunch yesterday. The nude blouse with 70s-style sleeves and collar features a cheeky print of naked ladies which she teamed with a black A-line skirt and black satin platforms. We adore.
-
March 3, 2010
2. LOTD 030310 Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon was purple perfection in her strapless Vera Wang number last night. Teaming her cocktail frock with black waist-cinching belt and black peep-toe shoes, the actress kept her look fresh-faced and wore minimal jewellery so her dress was the centre of attention.
-
March 3, 2010
3. LOTD 030310 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson was out and about in LA in typically cool casual style. Working skinny jeans tucked into boots with a denim jacket and lust-have Chloe bag, this look was typical Bilson.
-
March 3, 2010
4. LOTD 030310 Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger was chic in her ruched Vera Wang number at a dinner in Los Angeles last night. Teaming the bitter chocolate-brown frock with a glittering gold bracelet and strappy metallic heels this was a luxe party look.
-
March 3, 2010
5. LOTD 030310 Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox went for a cool casual look as she dined out in Los Angeles. In skinny jeans and a soft, cropped tuxedo jacket the actress added strappy wedges and a long gold necklace for a dressed up but laidback feel.
