13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 3, 2009
1. lotd 030609 Amanda Seyfried
Mamma Mia starlet Amanda Seyfried showed off some seriously sassy styling at a London party, teaming a colourful printed dress with gold accessories and seriously strappy shoes. Top marks go to her her super-sleek blow-dry with bouncy finish.
June 3, 2009
2. lotd 030609 Alexa Chung
We are drooling over Alexa's nude shift with ruffled shoulders and statement quilted bow booties by Chanel (also sported by Diane Kruger in Cannes). In true Alexa style, the lady-like ensemble gets the cool treatment with the addition of a low-slung bag, smudgy, khol-rimmed eyes and rumpled hair. It's the perfect 'I haven't tried too hard look'.
June 3, 2009
3. lotd 030609 Kylie Minogue
The pint-sized pop star stepped out for a night on the town in a LBD with gold detailing topped by a to-die-for leopard print bolero. Gold accessories and a killer grin complete the on-trend look.
June 3, 2009
4. lotd 030609 Fearne Cotton
Our favourite TV presenter looked red hot at a London awards ceremony in a red dress with ruffled skirt by Moschino. A pair of fierce Mary-Janes and a voluminous wavy 'do added edge to the sweet be-ribboned frock.
June 3, 2009
5. lotd 030609 Ashley Olsen
Ashley Olsen looked as though she stepped into a time capsule and hopped out in the Nineties as she unveiled a simple black slip dress and chunky heels (by Prada) at the premiere of The Hangover in LA. This gal is as much of a trend-setter as her twin Mary-Kate, so expect to see this look spawn replicas on the red carpet any day now.
