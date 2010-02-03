Jessica Alba was way too cool for school in this Peter Pilotto number. The actress chose the bodycon frock by the London design duo to promote her latest flick, Valentine's Day. Glad to see she's not gone all sappy on us in keeping with the film's theme but instead has taken the fashion highroad and come over all edgy. Love the grey tights and Nicholas Kirkwood shoeboots.

