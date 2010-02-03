13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 3, 2010
1. LOTD 030210 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was way too cool for school in this Peter Pilotto number. The actress chose the bodycon frock by the London design duo to promote her latest flick, Valentine's Day. Glad to see she's not gone all sappy on us in keeping with the film's theme but instead has taken the fashion highroad and come over all edgy. Love the grey tights and Nicholas Kirkwood shoeboots.
SEE THE TRAILER FOR VALENTINE'S DAY
-
February 3, 2010
2. LOTD 030210 Victoria Beckham
Having taken a brief break from her super-chic style, the heels were back in place as Victoria Beckham landed in LAX. Posh gave her A-line shift dress a twist with a pair of statement tights and that to-die-for oxblood-red Birkin.
-
February 3, 2010
3. LOTD 030210 Isabel Lucas
Transformers starlet Isabel Lucas has taken the brave road of fashion pioneer, wearing London-based designer Josh Goot for the premiere of her latest film, Daybreakers in Sydney. This hot little minidress from the Aussie designer harks back to the surfer style that influenced his S/S 2010 collection with its airbrushed print in surfboard shades. Top fashion points to Ms Lucas.
-
February 3, 2010
4. LOTD 030210 Eva Longoria Parker
Eva Longoria Parker played with nude tones as she attended the Give Love Give Back press conference in LA. The actress added a hint of colour with a peachy bush but the slinky shift dress and putty-coloured heels were all about the nudes.
-
February 3, 2010
5. LOTD 030210 Elle MacPherson
Elle Macpherson rocked out her all-black outfit with the addition of a soft black leather biker jacket. The model added an Indian embroidered scarf to keep out the chill.
SEE MORE CELEBS IN LEATHER JACKETS
February 3, 2010
