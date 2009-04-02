13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 2, 2009
1. Jessica Alba LOTD 03/12/08Jessica nailed the party look in this fabulously-festive red satin dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The actress, who was launched as the new face of Campari following in the footsteps of George Clooney, accessorised her dress to the max with chandelier earrings and fierce platforms.
April 2, 2009
2. Nicole Kidman LOTD 03/12/08Nicole Kidman must have tracked down every single sparkly frock in fashion for her Australia promotional tour. The Oscar-winning actress looked sensational at the Madrid premiere in this gold shift, teamed with matching metallic heels.
April 2, 2009
3. Penelope Cruz LOTD 03/12/08The Spanish beauty was honoured at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York in a chic tuxedo coat and double-strand brass necklace by Lanvin.
April 2, 2009
4. Kerry Washington LOTD 03/12/08Kerry worked the red carpet at the American Cinematheque Gala (where actor Samuel L Jackson was honoured) in a printed maxi by Missoni.
April 2, 2009
5. Rachel Weisz LOTD 03/12/08Brit bombshell Rachel Weisz stood out at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in a classic shift dress that boasted diagonal monochromatic stripes. A slick of red lipstick and glossy straight locks was all she needed to complete the sleek look.
