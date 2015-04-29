13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 29, 2015
1. Mollie King Shows Off Her Figure In An Ethereal Ermanno Scervino Dress
Mollie King showed off her slim figure at the LDNY Fashion Show And Wie Award Gala, channeling her inner mermaid (we've all got one) in a silver Ermanno Scervino gown.
April 29, 2015
2. Daisy Lowe Works That Timeless Bodycon Silhoutte
Daisy Lowe showed off her incredible figure in a classic white bodycon dress (not an easy style to pull off!) at the LDNY Fashion Show And Wie Award Gala. We're particularly rating that nude shoe and bag pairing.
April 29, 2015
3. Amal Clooney Styles Up Our Dream Boots
With the whole world following Amal Clooney's every sartorial move, we're starting to like her style - particularly those dreamy Gucci boots. A vast improvement from the heeled trainer, we want.
April 29, 2015
4. Carey Mulligan Proves The Shoes Can Make The Look
Dressed in simple monochrome tailoring, Carey Mulligan proved that the shoes can make the look at the Far From The Madding Crowd photocall in a pair of lace-up pointed patent heels.
April 29, 2015
5. Bella Thorne Embraces The Gladiator Trend
Bella Thorne showed off her summer style in a floral crop top, maxi skirt and statement gladiator sandals in LA. A bold look but festival wardrobe inspo, maybe?
