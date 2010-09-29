13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 29, 2010
Cameron Diaz jazzed up her belted LBD by Bottega Veneta with a serious pair of Jimmy Choo bandage sandals in black, fuchsia and orange. Sexy!
Claire Danes hit the New York Musical Theatre Festival in a shimmery petrol blue dress with am embellished bodice. Navy is an elegant alternative to black and looks exceptional on blondes like Claire.
September 29, 2010
We couldn't resist including Jessica Alba in our daily round-up AGAIN because she does downtime chic so well. The actress teamed her breezy printed dress with a grey cardigan and black peep-toe ankle boots. We can't wait to see what she comes out with tomorrow!
September 29, 2010
Our favourite reality TV star, Whitney Port, teamed a dimand-printed jumpsuit (yes, they're STILL going strong!) with a pair of black booties and a sophisticated up-do for a party in New York.
September 29, 2010
Emma Roberts, aka Julia Roberts' niece, dressed up her basic black cigarette pants and whote T-shirt with a divine white Chanel quilted bag and killer black peep-toe wedges. Top fashion marks.
