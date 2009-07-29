Diane Kruger was in Berlin for the German premiere of Tarantino flick Inglourious Basterds and looked sensational in this very modern nude-coloured bandage dress with a hint of 40s styling around those sharp shoulders. Diane played up the retro edge with a combination of pin-up quiff, teamed with a slash of deep red lipstick and red nails. She completed the look with a cute box clutch in one hand and with a delicate bracelet pushed up either arm.