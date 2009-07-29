13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 29, 2009
1. lotd 290709 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger was in Berlin for the German premiere of Tarantino flick Inglourious Basterds and looked sensational in this very modern nude-coloured bandage dress with a hint of 40s styling around those sharp shoulders. Diane played up the retro edge with a combination of pin-up quiff, teamed with a slash of deep red lipstick and red nails. She completed the look with a cute box clutch in one hand and with a delicate bracelet pushed up either arm.
July 29, 2009
2. lotd 290709 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole was chic in an aubergine straight-necked dress for the first round of X Factor boot camp rehearsals. It seems the Girl Aloud has already moved on from her spring/summer wardrobe and headed straight for an autumn/winter ensemble complete with dark tights and closed-toe court shoes.
July 29, 2009
3. lotd 290709 Sienna miller
Sienna Miller went for a sunny option in this bold monochrome print dress with a yellow leaf design over the top. The actress was in Seoul to promote her flick, G. I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.
July 29, 2009
4. lotd 290709 Claire Danes
Claire Danes was going for a Midsummer Night's Dream look in this floor-skimming white number sheath dress complete with silver ivy leaf belt. The actress kept it natural wearing her hair loose and undone.
July 29, 2009
5. lotd 290709 Rihanna
Rihanna kept it body-con in this striped miniskirt and power-shouldered black top. Peep-toed shoeboots, a light-catching necklace and black-out sunglasses keep the look superstar.
