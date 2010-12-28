13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 28, 2010
1. Olivia Palermo
If there's one print that dominated A-list wardrobes this year, it was leopard, and if there's a lady to give an original spin on a trend, it's Olivia Palermo. Her mix-and-match combo was bold, but worked perfectly as she allowed her Besoni dress and statement belt to take the limelight by keeping her make-up and hair simple. A sparkling clutch and nude heels, both by Valentino, added high-fashion polish.
-
December 28, 2010
2. Carey Mulligan
Only Carey could make a wild animal print look this ladylike. The Never Let Me Go starlet paired her Lanvin chiffon shift prefectly with neutral accessories and a soft side-swept 'do at the Google Boutique party.
-
December 28, 2010
3. Leighton Meester
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Prints
Leighton worked earthy tones to perfection at the Country Music Awards in a printed maxi-gown by Emilio Pucci and cuffed platform sandals by Jimmy Choo. The Country Strong star's natural make-up and perfectly mussed-up hair were bang on the money, too.
-
December 28, 2010
4. Lea Michele
It's been a big year for Lea Michele as she's won over audiences worldwide with her performance in Glee, and she's proven she can hold her own on the red carpet too. Erdem's whimsical digi-prints were huge news this AW and Lea was sheer perfection in a butterly print mini at a TV awards ceremony in LA. Her signature bouncy waves were all she needed to polish the look.
-
December 28, 2010
5. Dannii Minogue
Dannii Minogue impressed us week after week with her parade of X Factor dresses, and this flirty 50s number by Dolce & Gabbana has to be our favourite. The girlie full-skirt and stand-out floral print made for the perfect blend of pretty and playful.
