If there's one print that dominated A-list wardrobes this year, it was leopard, and if there's a lady to give an original spin on a trend, it's Olivia Palermo. Her mix-and-match combo was bold, but worked perfectly as she allowed her Besoni dress and statement belt to take the limelight by keeping her make-up and hair simple. A sparkling clutch and nude heels, both by Valentino, added high-fashion polish.