13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 29, 2009
1. Halle Berry LOTD 29/04/09
Halle Berry smouldered in this unforgiving body-hugger of a dress at the Wolverine screening in LA. The knee-length frock featured transparent mesh detailing for a subtle peek-a-boo effect and ensured the actress got the attention she deserved. Well, it must be hard sharing a red carpet with Hugh Jackman!
-
April 29, 2009
2. Julia Roberts
What a joy to see Julia Roberts in something so pretty as this brocade Dolce & Gabbana dress! The last few times Ms Roberts has stepped out onto the red carpet it's been in a succession of ultra conservative black suits. The pretty frock worn with black satin heels and a wavy hairdo is a fitting red carpet look.
-
April 29, 2009
3. Helena Christensen LOTD 29/04/09
Ok girls, calm down now. Yes, that delightful humming-bird print dress is in fact not mainline Matthew Williamson but from his collection for H&M. Helena Christensen wore the frock belted and with flat gold sandals to the collection launch in New York last night. This dress is part of the next drop of the line which hits H&M stores on 14th May, and we're predicting an instant sell-out.
-
April 29, 2009
4. Beyonce LOTD 29/04/09
Beyonce Knowles went casual-luxe while out shopping in Vienna. Donning a white vest, rolled up ripped J-Brand jeans and hat, shte teamed her look with those to-die-for Yves Saint Laurent cage boots, white bag and curly hairdo.
-
April 29, 2009
5. Mary-Kate Olsen LOTD 29/04/09
Mary-Kate Olsen wore a one-shouldered black frock with purple bell-sleeved cardigan at the Matthew Williamson for H&M launch in New York last night. She added a fierce studded belt from the Matthew Williamson for H&M collection to complete her look.
