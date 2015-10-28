13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 28, 2015
1. Victoria Beckham Shows Us How To Pull Off The Skirt Of The Season
Opting for a chic slim-fitting navy polo neck top and matching below-the-knee skirt from her current collection, Victoria Beckham looks every inch the fashionista.
October 28, 2015
2. Whitney Port Shows Her Edge In A Printed Bomber Jacket
Dressed in a printed bomber jacket and matching mini skirt, Whitney Port shows the power of the co-ord shows no sign of slowing down whilst attending a Rebecca Minkoff store opening party in Los Angeles
October 28, 2015
3. Katie Holmes Smartens Up In A Chanel Jacket
Katie Holmes epitomized polished perfection whilst attending a luncheon in New York. Teaming a monochrome Chanel suit jacket with a burgundy Chanel clutch, dark jeans and patent Mary Jane pumps, she added simple jewellery to finish her look.
October 28, 2015
4. Super Model Karlie Kloss Looked Sensational In A Floor Length Fishtail Dress
Stealing the show at the Vogue 10th anniversary celebrations in Shanghai, super model Karlie Kloss opted for a stunning floor length gown. Complete with a fishtail hem and loose paneled front, she teamed the dress with a pair of silver flats and emerald earrings
October 28, 2015
5. Alessandra Ambrosio Dresses Down In Ripped Denim
Dressing down to perfection, model Alessandra Ambrosio worked a casual look whilst out with son Noah Phoenix. She wore a “The Velvet Underground” teeshirt which she paired with a torn pair of denim shorts and slip on skater shoes.
