13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 28, 2014
1. Amanda Seyfried In Alexander McQueen
Amanda Seyfried showed off her enviably toned pins in a simple Alexander McQueen mini dress at the photocall for her new film, A Million Ways To Die In The West.
May 28, 2014
2. Emily Blunt In Brights
Emily Blunt branched out in brights, in a bold print dress and matching pumps, at the premiere of Edge Of Tomorrow.
May 28, 2014
3. Charlize Theron In Stella McCartney
It looks like Charlize Theron took a leaf out of Cameron Diaz' book in this Stella McCartney mini dress, which showed off her endless pins, at the photocall for A Million Ways To Die In The West.
May 28, 2014
4. Sarah Jessica Parker In High Tops
Sarah Jessica Parker swapped her platform sneakers for a serious high top, out and about in New York.
May 28, 2014
5. Emma Roberts In Chloe
Emma Roberts worked a classic casual look in jeans, a slouchy t-shirt and her go-to Chloe boots in New York.
