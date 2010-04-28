13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 28, 2010
1. LOTD 280410 Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Parker went for a short and sassy tomato-red dress as she stepped out in LA. The petite star added nude shoes for leg-lengthening action and carried a sleek black clutch bag.
-
April 28, 2010
2. LOTD 280410 Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke was keeping things short in her nude minidress with black chiffon overlay. The songstress teamed her frock with a pair of fierce shoes and a mussed up hairdo which softened the look.
-
April 28, 2010
3. LOTD 280410 Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts went for the harem pants look in this chic evening ensemble of black knee-length trousers, and lacy black top. An outsized clutch and pointy courts made for a sharp look.
-
April 28, 2010
4. LOTD 280410 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson went for a swing coat cover-up in this diamond pattern overcoat teamed with a dramatic, 80s-inspired make-up look at The Killer Inside Me premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.
-
April 28, 2010
5. LOTD 280410 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba went for a soft, hippy chick look in a tiered chiffon maxidress at the premiere of The Killer Inside Me at the Tribeca Film Festival. Alba topped the pretty dress with beads and a cuff and wore her new, longer hair loose.
April 28, 20101 of 5
LOTD 280410 Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Parker went for a short and sassy tomato-red dress as she stepped out in LA. The petite star added nude shoes for leg-lengthening action and carried a sleek black clutch bag.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018