13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 28, 2009
Helena Christensen
Could Helena Christensen look any more gorgeous? The supermodel totally wowed us in her monochrome floral mini at the Garrard Collection Launch in NY. Stunning.
October 28, 2009
Lauren Conrad
At the Avon Foundation for Women Awards Gala, Lauren Conrad was on top form in a figure-hugging, grey, off-the-shoulder dress, which she brightened up with orange-red lips and matching nails.
October 28, 2009
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo showed how to make over-the-knee boots sophisticated on a night out in Manhattan. The City star teamed her gorgeous suede numbers with a stylish black dress, which sat over the top of her thigh-highs, a lavender jacket and a studded, fringed bag. Love it.
October 28, 2009
Courteney Cox
We’re loving Courteney Cox’s romantic ruffles and soft, tousled tresses at the Avon Foundation for Women Awards bash. The Cougar Town star looked beautiful with peachy cheeks and soft-pink lips.
October 28, 2009
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez channelled a youthful look at the premiere of the Michael Jackson documentary, This Is It, in LA. The star donned a clingy black dress with knee-high boots, finished off with large hoop earrings and chunky arm candy.
