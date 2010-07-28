13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 28, 2010
1. LOTD 280710
Angelina Jolie goes back to black from her Russian red at the Tokyo premiere of her new movie Salt. Showing off her killer pins, the actresses wowed crowds in a vintage Versace black chiffon gown with deep slit and open back.
July 28, 2010
2. LOTD 280710
Jessica Biel was a red carpet dream at the London premiere of The A-Team last night! Going for a simple yet dramatic column gown from Giambattista Valli’s recent A/W collection, Jessica was the perfect lady in red.
July 28, 2010
3. LOTD 280710
Boho-babe Jessica Szohr reached for the rainbow on the Gossip Girl set in New York. Wearing a bold mix of floral brights and jewel-coloured bangles, we’re loving her multicolour mix!
July 28, 2010
4. LOTD 280710
Gleek Lea Michele stole the style crown at the Glee Academy event in LA last night! The all-singing, all-dancing actress opted for an asymmetric floaty chiffon gold-leafed frock – super elegant.
July 28, 2010
5. LOTD 280710
Twilight actress Anna Kendrick worked an on trend digital-print, blue-black minidress for the Scott Pilgrim vs The World premiere in LA. The actress finished the look with a pair of yellow strappy heels with front fringing – gorgeous!
LOTD 280710
