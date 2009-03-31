13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2009
1. Keira Knightley LOTD 28/01/09Keira Knightley unveiled a chic full fringe at the Chanel haute couture show in Paris. The actress complemented her sophisticated locks with a patterned pencil skirt complete with red satin piping and classic black courts.
-
March 31, 2009
2. Olga Kurylenko LOTD 28/01/09The Bond girl chose to set off her monochrome outfit from Chanel's spring/summer season with a stunning black enamel necklace.
-
March 31, 2009
3. Lady GaGa LOTD 28/01/09We're not suggesting you run out and buy a cellophane dress, but we could all take a leaf out of Gaga's book and be a little more fashion adventurous. The "Just Dance" singer worked a one-shoulder olive PVC dress in Munich and accessorised with bad girl leather gloves.
-
March 31, 2009
4. Mischa Barton LOTD 28/01/09Mischa Barton was military chic in a long navy jacket with gold frogging teamed with tricky-to-wear harem pants and classic converse trainers. Off-the-wall it may be, but somehow this just works.
-
March 31, 2009
5. Diane Kruger LOTD 28/01/09Diane Kruger has managed the impossible: to look cosy and fashion-forward with this clever little outfit comprising a sheepskin jacket, studded circle skirt and snuggly wool beret and gloves.
March 31, 20091 of 5
