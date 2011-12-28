Wednesday 28 December, 2011

LOOK OF THE YEAR: Break-out Fashionista

Starlets Emma Stone, Evan Rachel Wood, Amber Heard, Olivia Wilde and Hailee Steinfeld have emerged as the break-out fashionistas on this year's red carpets. Check out their best outfits here and look forward to their style efforts in 2012.

Emma Stone hardly put a fashion foot wrong this year, churning out high-fashion outfits from Lanvin, Roland Mouret and Jonathan Saunders but making them look as comfy as a pair of worn-in jeans. With this Giambattista Valli number the starlet sealed her spot as one of Hollywood's most stylish fashion mavens, modelling the strongest colour-blocking combo we’ve ever seen and proving that redheads can - and should - wear both red and pink!