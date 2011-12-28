Starlets Emma Stone, Evan Rachel Wood, Amber Heard, Olivia Wilde and Hailee Steinfeld have emerged as the break-out fashionistas of the year. Check out their best outfits here and look forward to their style efforts on 2012's red carpets...
Wednesday 28 December, 2011
December 28, 2011
1. Emma Stone in Giambattista Valli
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Break-out Fashionista
Emma Stone hardly put a fashion foot wrong this year, churning out high-fashion outfits from Lanvin, Roland Mouret and Jonathan Saunders but making them look as comfy as a pair of worn-in jeans. With this Giambattista Valli number the starlet sealed her spot as one of Hollywood's most stylish fashion mavens, modelling the strongest colour-blocking combo we’ve ever seen and proving that redheads can - and should - wear both red and pink!
December 28, 2011
2. Amber Heard in Alessandra Rich
Amber Heard exploded onto the big screen as Johnny Depp's sexually-charged love interest in The Rum Diary and, much like Depp's character, we've been unable to stop thinking about her ever since. At the London premiere the movie beauty was all curves and swagger in this elegant sequined gown by Alessandra Rich. Note how there's not an inch of flesh on display but somehow she still exudes killer bombshell appeal.
December 28, 2011
3. Evan Rachel Wood in Yves Saint Laurent
Actress Evan Rachel Wood is all grown up and looking slicker than ever. The Ides of March star favours sophisticated evening gowns and razor-sharp tailoring in monochromatic colours for her red carpet appearances and has even had her long blonde locks cut into a quiffed crop to complement her strong look. We love how she's turned this menswear-inspired suit into a very feminine affair thanks to the layers of jewelled chains and toe-capped courts.
December 28, 2011
4. Olivia Wilde in Louis Vuitton
We knew we were in for a 'Wilde' year when the House actress hit the Golden Globes in a sequin-encrusted Marchesa gown and killer Christian Louboutins. Since then she's really came into her own on the style front. Whether showing us how to work the tricky cape trend on set or going ultra-girly in this Louis Vuitton lace confection, Ms Wilde will be one to watch on the red carpet come awards season.
December 28, 2011
5. Hailee steinfeld in Maje
When Miuccia Prada chose Hailee Steinfeld to be the face of her Forties-inspired autumn/winter Miu Miu collection, the 14-year-old Oscar-nominated actress instantly became the coolest teenager on the planet. Since then the True Grit starlet has wowed in a number of fabulous (and age-appropriate) numbers by Marchesa, Miu Miu and this ultra-cool caped LBD by Maje.
