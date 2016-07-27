13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 27, 2016
1. Pixie Lott Goes All Out In Dolce & Gabbana
Green sequins are just more special, aren’t they?! Especially when paired with DeBeers jewels
July 27, 2016
2. Gigi Hadid Does Daytime Gym-wear (And Actually Looks Great)
Leggings, a cropped beige hoody and white trainers?! It shouldn’t work, but it does for Gigi
July 27, 2016
3. Alessandra Ambrosio Makes A Case For Bringing Back The ’00s
Hanky hem tops and cropped, flared jeans?! We won’t even mention those platform flip-flop sandals… Sienna has a lot to answer for
July 27, 2016
4. Mila Kunis Is All Bows And Baby Bump
Mila stepped out to promote her new film, Bad Moms, in a strapless black dress with red and blue bow detail. Fancy
July 27, 2016
5. Liv Tyler Shows Us How To Dress For This Weather
Is it hot?! Is it cold?! Liv Tyler is dressed for every kind of weather in this embroidered, casual ensemble
