Look of the Day
October 27, 2010
1. LOTD 271010
Olivia Palermo was channelling the Sixties at the Whitney Gala in a white shift dress with bow detailing, raspberry-hued courts and a neat box clutch. But it’s The City star’s hair that defines the look – shiny, lightly tousled and centre-parted, it’s totally retro chic.
SEE MORE CELEBS WITH CENTRE-PARTED HAIRSTYLES
October 27, 2010
2. LOTD 271010
X Factor judge Dannii Minogue was sporting a frilly, dip-dyed prom dress of her own design at the Project D by Danni and Tabitha tea party and launch in Harvey Nichols. Check out how the blue-grey shade matches her sparkly eyes almost exactly!
October 27, 2010
3. LOTD 271010
Reese Witherspoon was the epitome of a Southern belle in a frothy Jason Wu number for the 10th annual Avon Foundation For Women Gala at New York’s famed Cipriani restaurant. The Oscar-winning actress, who is a spokesmodel for the beauty brand, matched the chiffon number with a pair of sheer peep-toes by Christian Louboutin.
October 27, 2010
4. LOTD 271010
Actress Claire Danes modelled an uber-elegant black halter-dress at the Whitney Benefit. What makes this gown stand apart is the utilitarian belt and pin necklace collar holding it up. Now that’s what we call classic with a twist.
October 27, 2010
5. LOTD 271010
Supermodel Christy Turlington-Burns proved she’s still got it at the Avon gala in a black embellished maxi-dress and matching studded clutch. We’d give anything to know just how she’s maintained that flawless skin and those chiselled cheekbones.
